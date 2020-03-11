Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.24. 123,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

