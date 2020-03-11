Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,176 Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NYSE XEC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 241,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $72.91. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $258,380 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.