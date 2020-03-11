Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,557 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

HP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. 190,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

