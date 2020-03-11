Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,577 Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,577 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aecom during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. 324,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,929. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

