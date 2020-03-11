Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 325,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 15.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,808. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

