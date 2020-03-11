Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 376.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

ALSN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

