Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOLD remained flat at $$59.97 during trading on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09.

BOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Audentes Therapeutics Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.