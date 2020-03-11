Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

