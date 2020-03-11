Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $396,000 Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 609.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at $62,309,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLIBA stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.49. 28,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,113. GCI Liberty Inc has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The business had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. Analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

