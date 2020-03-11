Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,199,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $605,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,142 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 407,578 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 325.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $152,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. 1,555,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,493,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.23. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

