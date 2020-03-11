Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,253,000 after acquiring an additional 170,843 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 384,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 123,864 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 656,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $53,749,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $5.18 on Wednesday, reaching $69.79. 25,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,061. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.04. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

