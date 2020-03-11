Phantomx (PNX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $1,879.19 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00922571 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00025625 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002433 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000070 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

