Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 824.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $214,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. 364,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

