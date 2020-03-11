PIVX Price Up 3.7% This Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00004715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Upbit, CoinExchange and Coinroom. PIVX has a total market cap of $20.71 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00019198 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004648 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Livecoin, YoBit, Bittrex, Crex24, Binance, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bisq, BiteBTC, Coinbe and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

