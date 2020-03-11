Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Okta by 37,668.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,881,000 after buying an additional 910,449 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Okta by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Okta by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after buying an additional 204,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Okta by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 415,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 178,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,563,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $110,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,051.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $2,459,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,916,602. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.47. 82,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $78.45 and a 52 week high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

