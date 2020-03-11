Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 324 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 400,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 71,160 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,677 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 879,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,715,000 after purchasing an additional 115,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

