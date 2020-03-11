PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,718 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,348,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,511 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock traded down $11.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.52. The company had a trading volume of 57,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,236. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $141.43 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

