Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 136,100 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 439.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $223,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $64.19 on Wednesday, hitting $1,210.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,437.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.48. The company has a market cap of $846.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

