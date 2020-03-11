Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,598,180 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $178,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,811 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 991,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 849,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after purchasing an additional 800,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,799,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,226,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

