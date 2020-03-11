Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.00% of Ventas worth $214,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 149.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $101,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. 387,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.