Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $181.89 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $181,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,239,000 after purchasing an additional 319,348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 363,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.68.

DVN stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,379. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

