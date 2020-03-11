Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $272.66 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207,752 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $272,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,709,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 92,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNW traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 40,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,026. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.23.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

