Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,051,432 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,432 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.00% of Crocs worth $201,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Crocs by 3,403.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 607,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 589,678 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 628,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 443,944 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,171,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Crocs by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 396,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 15,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

CROX stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. 564,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

