Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $192,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,478,000 after buying an additional 114,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,388,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MGM traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. 26,066,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,706,603. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

