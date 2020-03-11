Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 149,546 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of Essex Property Trust worth $231,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after acquiring an additional 243,451 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,330,000 after buying an additional 46,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after buying an additional 44,268 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after buying an additional 42,194 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $15.03 on Wednesday, hitting $279.13. 15,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,658. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $271.58 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

