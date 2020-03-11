Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 171,400 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 171,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Wix.Com worth $192,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wix.Com by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.94. 38,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.89. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1-year low of $106.28 and a 1-year high of $156.40. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Wix.Com from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

