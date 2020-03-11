Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 18,153 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.55% of Ryanair worth $305,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 21.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,441,000 after acquiring an additional 511,321 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,620,000 after acquiring an additional 180,812 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,240 shares during the period. Finally, Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,039,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,084,000 after acquiring an additional 94,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 94,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. ValuEngine cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

