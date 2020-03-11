Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,798,628 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,754,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,798,628 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $309,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $63,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 63,038 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,308,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,405,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

