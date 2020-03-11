Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 808,772 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,676,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $250,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,875.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 228,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 222,669 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

NYSE GIS traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 475,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

