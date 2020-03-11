Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Symphony Asset Management LLC

Symphony Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 512,455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 126.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after buying an additional 302,733 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,723,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $425,980.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $413,468.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,292.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,384 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.92. 18,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,140. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

