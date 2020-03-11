Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Gap Down to $0.65

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.65. Ring Energy shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 134,713 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on REI. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

