Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 44,010 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,513 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.12.

Expedia Group stock traded down $7.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 198,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,785. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

