Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,872 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Virtu Financial worth $18,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 131,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,621. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.63 and a beta of -0.67.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

