Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $14.97 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,491 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.84. 660,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 10,550 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $2,463,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,076,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

