Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $19.62 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,387 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $19,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. 23,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,775. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

