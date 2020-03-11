Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 416,973 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 416,973 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,624. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 384.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $247,531.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $659,905.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

