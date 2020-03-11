Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 5,517 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Shares of WFC traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. 2,549,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,203,201. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.