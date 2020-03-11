Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 6,467 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Rogers worth $18,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.02. 11,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $96.88 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.46.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.