Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 79,044 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,044 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $26,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in WPX Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after buying an additional 1,821,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in WPX Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after buying an additional 1,097,072 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,910,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in WPX Energy by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,022,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after buying an additional 842,477 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 766,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,163,021. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.62.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.