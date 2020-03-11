SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0749

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. SALT has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $43,773.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, AirSwap, IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.02393089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00208023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00119024 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012791 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, ABCC, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Huobi, AirSwap, Binance, Radar Relay, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

