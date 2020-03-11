SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.78. SM Energy shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 377,643 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at $395,956.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

