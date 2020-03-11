Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $15.86. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 294,357 shares.

SFIX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.87.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $948,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $370,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,107.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $6,872,631. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 184,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.57%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

