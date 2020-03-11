Symphony Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,484,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,631 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 899,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 291,066 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,853. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,861,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,142,429. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.