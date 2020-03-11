Symphony Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,550 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $151,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOH traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,170. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.46. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

