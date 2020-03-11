Symphony Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,550 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $151,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOH traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,170. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.46. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit