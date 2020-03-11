Symphony Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,080 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

