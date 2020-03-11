Symphony Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Symphony Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Balchem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Balchem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

NASDAQ BCPC traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,296. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

