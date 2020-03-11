Symphony Asset Management LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Symphony Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 271,670 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after buying an additional 152,715 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 126,594 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 176,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 94,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,020,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.67. 18,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,561. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $131,337.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,434.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $591,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

