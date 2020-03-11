Symphony Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,386 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,618 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $252,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,810.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,123 shares of company stock worth $744,778 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.34. 171,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.