Symphony Asset Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 497,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 112,814 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 379,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

