Symphony Asset Management LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,432. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.99.

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 660,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,986. 36.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit