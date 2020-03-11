Symphony Asset Management LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,432. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.99.

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 660,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,986. 36.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.